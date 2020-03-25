Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year old twins

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for missing seven-year old twin sisters who authorities say were illegally taken by their mother in Dawson Springs.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year old Neely Blanchard took her twin daughters, Isabella and Audriana Blanchard to a friend’s house last Friday, March 20, after picking them up from the twins’ grandmother’s house, who is the legal guardian of the children. Investigators say the three haven’t been seen since.

The grandmother believes Neely Blanchard may be headed to South Carolina where her 11-year old daughter lives with her grandmother, according to investigators.

Authorities say Neely Blanchard has a history of mental illness. They say she is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen and is carrying a handgun.

They say she is driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida license plate that reads: “ECLAUSE.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Blanchard’s is asked to call 911.