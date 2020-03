WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the federal government to combat the coronavirus.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (Phase 1) that Congress passed earlier this month.

The money will be used for testing and to buy additional medical supplies. It will also be used to help increase telehealth services across the Commonwealth, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.