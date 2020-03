LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While its museum and other attractions are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Kentucky Derby Museum wants people to still enjoy its collections.

With that in mind, it has developed a virtual museum experience on its website so the public can enjoy the #MuseumfromHome and keep on celebrating #DerbyEveryDay.

Each day the museum will bring featured artifacts, fun facts, oral history videos, educational lessons, and activities to do at home.