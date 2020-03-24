Cumberlands distributes meals to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of the Cumberlands is providing meals for some of Williamsburg’s most vulnerable citizens during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cumberlands is collaborating with its food service provider, Pioneer College Caterers, and local partners to offer meals during the crisis.

The school will prepare and deliver hot meals to the Williamsburg Senior Center and Williamsburg Independent Family Resource Center for distribution to those in need through May 2, 2020.