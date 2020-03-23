UPDATE: Three-year old boy dies after accidental shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 3-year old boy in Lexington died days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Sir Zion Broyles died just after 1 p.m. on March 19, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Lexington Police say the toddler shot himself at a home in the 400 block of Campbell Street around noon on March 17.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

The child’s heart and kidneys were donated to another child on March 21, according to the report, citing a GoFundMe page set up by the family to help pay for funeral expenses.