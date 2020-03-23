Restaurant workers relief effort kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington restaurant will become a relief center for restaurant workers hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns.

Starting Thursday, the Lee Initiative will expand to Lexington, with Great Bagel & Bakery on Boston Road becoming a center for any restaurant worker who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours and/or pay, the effort said in a press release.

“With the help of Makers Mark, we are offering help for those in dire need of food and supplies. Each night, we will pack hundreds of to go dinners that will be offered to recently unemployed restaurant workers. Dinners are offered on a first come first serve basis. Limit 1 to a person unless there is an emergency situation,” the release stated.

The effort also will have supplies such as diapers, baby food, non-perishable canned foods and cereals, toilet paper when available, paper towels, notebooks and pencils, aspirin and more.

The program will continue throughout the quarantine period or until “we can no longer financially support the program,” organizers said in their statement.Details include:

Dinner pick up address: 3650 Boston Road, Suite 108, Lexington

This program will be offered seven nights a week until otherwise notified.

Pick up time is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone must show proper ID and have some identifying paperwork to prove recent employment at a restaurant. A paystub will suffice in most cases.

There will be staff on hand to organize and hand out meals but no one is allowed entry into the restaurant.

We ask everyone to be patient should there be long lines.

Depending on demand, we will be offering 250 to 300 dinners a night, first come first serve.

We will not be handing out disposable cutlery.

Monetary donations can be made at www.LEEInitiative.org .