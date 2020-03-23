Man charged, two sought in man’s murder

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Annville, Ky., man has been charged with murder in the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader who has been missing since Jan. 31, 2020.

Monday, the Kentucky State Police said Jessie Gibson has been charged with murder and kidnapping. He is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Investigators continue to search for 48-year-old Bruce Carr, of Manchester, and 35-year-old Melissa Gulley, of Richmond, both of whom are sought on murder and kidnapping charges, the KSP said.

Anyone with information should call their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at 859.623.2404.

The KSP originally was called about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a tip concerning to possible human remains in a rural part of Jackson County. The Kentucky State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the area of Old Island City Road.

Investigators recovered the remains and an autopsy Sunday identified them as Rader, who was reported missing Jan. 30.

Since then, investigators have continued to track down leads.