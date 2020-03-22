Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ)— Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a shots fired complaint near UpperStone Avenue on Friday.

Deputies say 42-year-old Robert Windham was arrested at the scene and charged with several offenses including drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on the scene and conducted a safety sweep of the apartment.

Officers saw in plain view, marijuana, gun cleaning equipment, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the ceiling.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers say a .380 pistol, drugs, paraphernalia, and ammo were also found.