Local gym to host virtual competition, raise money for private contractors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A consequence of the coronavirus outbreak shutting down most businesses is the economic effects it has on many, especially private contractors.

One gym in Lexington is trying to overcome the obstacle with a light hearted competitive spin.

There are countless workout videos online, but CSS Wellness is turning those videos into a competition in its version of “March Madness.”

Trainers from several different gyms are paired up and they must make a workout for viewers to do at home.

The audience can then vote for, and donate to, its favorite duo. The winner moves on to the next round with championships next Saturday.

Although the competition may seem fierce, Brian Leggett, Owner of CSS Wellness says all of the trainers are in this together.

“As an independent contractor, there’s no guaranteed checks,” says Leggett. “So right now, if you don’t work, you don’t eat. We’re all just trying to work together because we’re all in the same boat. And everybody wants to see Lexington fitness move forward, so let’s move forward together, and this is just a creative way to do it.”

Leggett says the first four videos will be tomorrow at 5 a.m., 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. To watch the videos and find the links to donate, visit CSS Wellness‘ Facebook page.