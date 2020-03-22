Hardin Memorial Health opens drive-thru clinic to help lower hospital intake

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hardin Memorial Health says it opened up a drive-thru clinic to access patients with respiratory symptoms and possibly coronavirus.

The clinic is for patients specifically referred by a physician or from the HMH Patient Sympton Hotline, (270) 979-7777.

The pop-up clinic is to address the possible influx of respiratory patients because of the current health crisis related to COVID-19.

“We want to provide the best care possible without overwhelming hospital functions,” said Thomas Hustead, M.D., Medical Director for HMH Medical Group. “I cannot say thank you enough to the physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and staff who are working to care for clinic patients during these unprecedented times.”

The clinic saw its first patient Friday.

It is located at 1004 Woodland Drive and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.