Gov. Beshear asks for no golf carts on courses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)— Non-essential businesses continue to shut down throughout the country, but golf courses aren’t one of them.

In a press conference Saturday night, Governor Beshear addressed golf courses and how we can maintain a healthy environment.

Beshear is encouraging all golf courses to restrict the use of golf carts, requiring all players to walk the course.

The Kentucky Golf Association and Kentucky PGA are supporting Beshear and asking that all golfers practice social distancing and avoid congregating at the course, clubhouse, or practice greens.

The associations say ignoring its recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus could jeopardize the golf courses’ ability to remain open.