WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 61-year-old Whitley County woman was killed Thursday when the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Kathryn M. Murry, of Frakes, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said she was westbound on Highway 190 near Frakes when the accident occurred at about noon Thursday, according to the KSP.