Man nabbed in string of storage unit burglaries

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 33-year-old Georgetown man is charged in connection with brugalries of as many as 26 units at a Georgetown storage center.

Shane C. Griffin was charged after Georgetown Police investigators got a vehicle description from surveillance cameras at Self Storage Center #3 on Oxford Drive, according to a Georgetown Police Facebook post.

An officer then spotted the vehicle and Griffin tried to flee but was caught hiding under a bed in an apartment, according to the Facebook post.

Officers located numerous stolen items inside the apartment and the vehicle, police said.

Griffin is charged with multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing, criminal mischief and possession of controlled substance.

Officer Gregg Muravchick is the lead investigator. The investigation continues with multiple victims and a large amount of property. Anyone with information should contact Muravchick at 502-863-7826.