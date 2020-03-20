Fayette schools extend closure to April 20

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The following is a statement from Fayette County school administrators issued shortly after 5 p.m. Friday concerning meeting the governor’s request to extend the coronavirus school closure to April 20:

All Fayette County Public Schools will remain closed to students until April 20, 2020, announced Superintendent Manny Caulk.

“While we are disappointed that it will be longer before we see our students again, we absolutely support the Governor’s efforts to blunt the spread of COVID-19 and we will do everything we can to support our students, staff and families,” Caulk said. “As I shared previously, our schools have worked diligently to prepare for such a possibility, and our teachers have developed plans to provide high quality, engaging instruction for students. We will utilize the flexibility wisely provided by the General Assembly and Kentucky Department of Education to deliver ‘Non-Traditional Instruction’ during this two-week period.

“Every teacher has a different style and each school is working to meet the needs of individual student populations. Specific activities and resources have been developed to address individual goals for students with special needs. Special Education teachers will be providing those for families. Regardless of the delivery method, our commitment to our students and families is high quality, engaging instruction that delivers on our promise to ensure all students achieve at high levels and graduate prepared to excel in a global society.

“Families and students will hear directly from schools about their individual expectations. Families that have not heard anything before April 6, 2020, should call the district at 859-381-4100.

“During this shut down, all FCPS offices will be closed to the public.

“Except for spring break (March 30 through April 3), FCPS will provide free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday through April 13, 2020 for anyone under the age of 18. Meals will be delivered during the 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. window at 127 bus stops throughout our community. Food is also available for pick up at 19 schools. This is a walk-up service, so children should come to the front of the school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to pick up a boxed breakfast and lunch at the same time.

“There is no manual or guidebook for the times we are experiencing; we are responding to the shifting landscape hour-by-hour and day-by-day,” Caulk said. “But of this I am certain: the people who work for Fayette County Public Schools are among the best in the nation, and we care deeply about our students, staff and families. The relationships we have built will sustain us through this difficult time, and we will emerge with an even greater resolve to ensure that our children reach their unlimited potential.”