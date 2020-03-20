On her birthday, Jill Hurst’s heart beats on

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – For Lawrenceburg, Ky., parents Jerry and Christy Jane Hurst, this week can be difficult because it is the birthday of their daughter, Jill.

She would have been 19.

To help the family remember with a smile, the Jacksonville, Florida man who received the teenager’s heart last fall came to visit this week, according to the Anderson News.

And since his arrival Wednesday, the Hursts have been showing him all the places she loved and things she loved to do. He even shared a family birthday party, according to the newspaper.

Since receiving the heart transplant, Sugrim told The Anderson News he has been in good health.

“They do tests to see if the body is accepting [the organ] and so far there has been zero rejection,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve called it a model recovery.”

Jill Hurst died in a car crash in September when police were chasing a man who crashed into her car after she left a high school football game.