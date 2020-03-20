Area counties get supplies from hoarding scheme

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – First responders in Kentucky counties, including Fayette, Madison, Laurel, Whitley, and Rockcastle along I-75, and Jefferson and Spencer got a bonus Friday when Attorney General Daniel Cameron distributed medical supplies that were confiscated two weeks ago in a hoarding scheme hatched by two Chattanooga brothers.

The brothers had amassed a collection of more than 17,500 bottles of hand sanitizer and other medical items, which they bought at stores up and down I-75 in Kentucky and Tennessee, and had hoped to resell the items at a profit before investigators swooped in.

“Were glad to be able to get these essential medical supplies back in the hands of the communities where they came from to assist our law enforcement and first responders,” Cameron said during Friday’s presentation.

Each of the counties received a portion of the supplies, which included hand sanitizer, medical masks, gloves, thermometers, goggles, and disinfectant wipes.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Cameron launched an online form to make it easier for Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging during the COVID-19 health crisis. The form is available at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

Kentuckians can also report price gouging via phone by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

As of March 19, the Attorney Generals Consumer Protection Division has received 260 complaints of suspected gouging. The division is actively investigating these claims.

When filing a price gouging complaint, consumers are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.