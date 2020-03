FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With more labs meaning more tests and more results, Kentucky now has 63 coronavirus cases with a second case in Pulaski County, new ones in Henderson, Warren and Calloway counties, three more in Fayette County and 12 more — eight women and four men — in Jefferson County, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily 5 p.m. briefing Friday.