Richmond city attorney retiring

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/RICHMOND REGISTER) – After giving much of his career to the city of Richmond, City Attorney Garrett Fowles now wants to give to another worthy cause.

According to the Richmond Register, Fowles is retiring at the end of August after 19 years of part- or -full-time service to the city.

Fowles started part-time in 2001 under then-Mayor Ann Durham and continued part-time for 14 years. But as the city grew and the demands of the job expanded, he went full-time in 2015 under former Mayor Jim Barnes, according to the Register.

In making his announcement, Fowles told city leaders he hopes to spend time helping sick children by volunteering at the Shriners Hospital, according to the newspaper.