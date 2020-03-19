Coping with the coronavirus: Being social while social distancing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While following new CDC guidelines, people may find themselves anxious because of the lack of human interaction.

However, one block in Lexington is proving that people don’t have to be anti-social to practice social distancing.

- Advertisement -

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin put together a “Coronapocalypse Block Party.” People could be seen singing, dancing and drinking on their own porches as they all listened to the same music.

Several houses and even a business joined in on the fun.

Litvin says he wants to keep bringing the community together and lift its spirit during these uncertain times.

“It also is important to keep that level of joy,” Litvin says. “Judaism teaches that joy overcomes all boundaries. And as we are looking for a solution, looking to get through this, we just don’t want to survive this crisis, we want to thrive during the crisis.”

Litvin says the party will be going on all night, and he hopes more people will join in.