Utilities remind customers things not to flush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It may sound innocent enough. But advice from utilities could head off big problems for them and customers down the line during the coronavirus epidemic.

With toilet paper being in short supply, many people are relying on alternatives such as baby wipes, flushable wipes and paper towels. Lexington’s Division of Water Quality reminds the public these items do not break down and can cause problems in both home and city sewers.

“Even if the package says ‘flushable,’ please don’t flush any wipes.“ said Rod Chervus, collections and conveyance manager for Water Quality. “Especially right now, when lots of people are using flushable wipes, it’s important to dispose of them correctly.”

Other water and sewer utilities are making the same request.

While there hasn’t been an increase in wipes tangling up in pump station equipment yet, residents are asked to be mindful that only toilet paper and human waste are flushed down toilets.

Items other than toilet paper and human waste can clog household pipes, leading to a costly visit from a plumber.

If these items make it to the city’s sewer system, they can clog pipes and tangle up pump station equipment. This can cause sewer overflows from manholes into the environment as well as expensive repairs to pump stations.

Utility managers say a bathroom trash can with a lid that is lined with a plastic bag can be used to dispose of trash. Other common bathroom items that can cause problems in the sewer include bleach wipes, baby wipes, floss, flossing picks, feminine hygiene products, rags and paper towels.

It all belongs in the trash.

Check out this video demonstration of why toilet paper is safe to flush while wipes and paper towels are not: http://bit.ly/DontFlushWipes