Suspect arrested in fatal Lee County stabbing

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. – The 39-year-old suspect in Sunday’s fatal stabbing of a Lee County man has been arrested, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Jason Smith, of Beattyville, was arrested following a tip that led investigators with Beattyville Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office to his location.

He is charged with murder and Wednesday remained in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, according to a KSP release.

He is charged with stabbing 53-year-old James Allen to death during a dispute at about 5 a.m. Sunday at a home on Lone Branch Road in Lee County, the KSP said in an earlier release.