KSP: Golden Alert issued for schizophrenic Garrard County man

Lancaster, KY. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says a Golden Alert has been issued for a schizophrenic Garrard County man after he was last seen in Nicholasville.

Trooper say 44-year-old Ashley Stephen Hansen, of Lancaster, was last seen on Tuesday at Sam’s Pawn Shop around 12:30 p.m.

According to troopers, Hansen is 5’8, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a green army coat. They also say Hansen is known to travel on foot or by way of hitchhiking.

Anyone with information about Hansen’s location is asked to contact local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.