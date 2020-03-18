General Assembly expands online meeting coverage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians who want to follow the General Assembly’s actions can continue to do so via the Internet.

For the duration of the COVID-19 health emergency that has restricted visitors at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex, live video of all General Assembly standing committee meetings will be available for online viewing.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky Educational Television (KET) already livestreams Senate and House proceedings as well as many committee meetings. During the time that visitor access to the Capitol and Capitol Annex is restricted, KET will expand its daily online coverage to show even more committee coverage.

The Legislative Research Commission (LRC) will livestream any committee meetings that aren’t covered by KET. LRC’s livestreams will be available for viewing on YouTube.

Between the expanded coverage provided by KET and LRC, every Senate and House standing committee will be available for live online viewing, starting Wednesday.

To see the daily meeting list with links to livestreams, go to: https://legislature.ky.gov/Public%20Services/PIO/Pages/Live-Streams.aspx.