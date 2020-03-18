CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Free parking, EKU Center, Baptist surgeries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The following are updates from different groups and agencies related to the coronavirus outbreak:

COMMUNITY, TECHNICAL COLLEGES

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is moving to online instruction beginning today through March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term.

The majority of personnel will work remotely during this time. However, all colleges are open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Three colleges are on spring break this week and will begin online classes and telework when they return.

Other processes colleges are following include:

Nursing and allied health clinicals will be at the discretion of the college and their partners.

Student services will be offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing.

All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.

Before March 27, leadership will determine if it is safe to return to regular instruction with staff on campus or to continue online coursework and telework for staff.

EKU CENTER IN RICHMOND

The EKU Center at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond has postponed all shows through May 15.

POSTPONED

The following EKU Center events are postponed. We are in the process of rescheduling these dates.

EKU will alert ticket holders as soon as new dates have been scheduled or if a show has been cancelled. Ticket holders are encouraged to keep their tickets during the rescheduling process.

RESCHEDULED

The following show has been rescheduled. For those who are unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available. Ticket holders should look for information from the EKU Center box office in the coming weeks.

May 2, 2020 – Air Supply (RESCHEDULED: November 7, 2020)

As a venue whose mission is to bring people together in celebration of performing arts, it is with heavy hearts that we close our doors to public performances during this time. As a nonprofit arts organization, we rely on ticket sales, concessions, and rental fees to meet our financial obligations. This closure represents a significant loss of revenue to the EKU Center. As patrons of our venue, we appreciate the support you give us. If you hold tickets for a show that has had a date change and are unable to attend, we ask you consider donating the value of your tickets or make a tax-deductible donation to help us offset the costs already incurred from the affected events. Information on how to donate to the EKU Center is forthcoming.

BAPTIST DELAYS ELECTIVE SURGERIES

Baptist Health Lexington is suspending elective procedures at surgeon’s offices associated with our hospital beginning Thursday, March 19. Urgent and emergency procedures will still be performed.

The American College of Surgeons, the U.S. Surgeon General and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear all have called for elective surgeries to be postponed to meet the rising demand for COVID-19 care and to conserve hospital resources. As soon as it has been decided to lift these guidelines, surgeon’s offices will reach out to patients affected by this change to reschedule.

Elective procedures are defined as those that are necessary, but can be delayed for 30 days without significant risk or harm to the patient.

Urgent cases will generally include procedures that cannot wait 30 days without significant risk to the patient, but in each case will ultimately be determined by the judgment of the physicians in cooperation with medical staff leadership at each facility.

Emergency cases are those that could result in the loss of life, limb or organ, or permanent disability if postponed, so these will be done as they always have been — as quickly as possible.

NO CHARGE AT LEXPARK METERS, 2-HOUR LIMIT ENFORCED

The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) announced today that all LEXPARK on-street meters will be free of charge, but two-hour time limits will be enforced.

Several paid parking spaces have already been converted into “Curbside Pick-Up ONLY” spaces with a 15-minute time limit. This policy is set to be in place from today, March 18 through Friday, April 10, 2020, and will be re-evaluated after that time.