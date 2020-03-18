Amazon, Kroger set major hiring pushes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amazon plans to hire about 1,500 people in Kentucky and another 2,000 in Indiana as part of hiring 100,000 nationwide to keep up for demand created by the coronavirus epidemic.

The pay rate also will increase $2 an hour through April, the company said.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus while hiring a large number of additional employees, Amazon said they will enforce social distancing and more frequent sanitization.

Meanwhile, Kroger is hiring an estimated 500 local, part-time positions across its Louisville Division-area includes Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Southern Illinois.

“As we continue to experience unprecedented levels of business, while also looking to support people in our community who are looking for jobs right now, Kroger and Jay C have immediate positions available across our retails stores and distributions centers,” said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. “We know that as this health event continues to evolve our customers are counting on us to be there when they need us most. Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.”

The company has taken immediate action to decrease the standard hiring period, and expedite it’s process. Most candidates can begin work in just a few days. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com.