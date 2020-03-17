Williamsburg woman dies in Whitley County crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old Williamsburg woman is killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Whitley County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Leah M. Byrns died as a result of injuries in the accident, which occurred when the 2005 Chrysler van she was driving was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck that crossed the centerline on Highway 25 north of Williamsburg, the KSP said.

The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. The Silverado was driven southbound by 21-year-old Nathaniel Felts when he lost control and the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, according to troopers.



Byrns died while being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A passenger in her van was not injured. Felts was also taken to the Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KSP Post 11 Det. Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sherriffs Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS, Emlyn Fire Department and the Madison County Coroners office.