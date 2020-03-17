Pulaski County, Somerset mirror others in virus response

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Like state government, cities and counties across the region are changing operations and limiting in-person contact with the public while still trying to provide services.
It’s all part of a broad effort to limit contact in an effort to curb the potential spread of the coronavirus.
They’ve turned to public meetings, the media and social media to try to reach as many constituents as possible.
For instance, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck posted a video on Facebook announcing closings, such as the city’s Energy Center, to walk-in guests. He urged citizens to call ahead or use drive-through windows at city offices, when needed.
“Pay your bills. Ask questions,” Keck said in his statement. “And if you need the [police department], I would encourage you to please call ahead, but you can also come through the drive-thru, and we’ll have somebody from the police department come and answer your questions or tend to you the best that they can.”
That came after Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced at a press conference Monday he was declaring a state of emergency to enable the county to better respond.
The emergency extends through April 16.