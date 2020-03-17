Nicholasville Police start delivery service

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are beginning a service to make sure elderly residents have the groceries, medicines and other supplies they need.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers are offering “a delivery service for those who are unable to get out and pick up their prescription medications. If you are 60 or over and have transportation issues and live in the city of Nicholasville, we will go to the pharmacy where your prescription is and pick it up and drop it off at your residence. The officer will put it on your porch or in your door to avoid any personal contact,” according to the Facebook post.

- Advertisement -

“The service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will only be available if you have paid for the medication prior to our pickup. We are not able to accept or take payment for you but can pick up and deliver the medication to your home,” the department stated.

People who need the service in Nicholasville or have questions should call the police department at 859 885-9467.