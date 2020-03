LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lyft and Uber, the nation’s two dominant ride-sharing services announced Tuesday both will suspend their Pool and Shared ride options in respoinse to the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension is a way to try to limit interactions.

Uber is suspending the services in the 18 cities where it is offered in the U.S.Lyft followed later Tuesday is suspending its Shared service.