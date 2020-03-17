Driver’s license stations closed, courts issue new rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s driver’s license stations and courts have issued new guidelines in response to the coronavirus.
In keeping with Governor Andy Beshear’s order to cancel in-person government services, driver’s licensing offices statewide are now closed. Citizens who are due to renew a motor vehicle license, including commercial driver’s licenses, will have an additional three months to obtain the renewal.
Offices of Circuit Court Clerk handle driver’s licensing in all 120 counties for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Offices of Circuit Court Clerk will remain open other than the driver’s license portion.
Gov. Beshear ordered Monday that state government offices stop providing in-person services to the public starting at 5 p.m. today with limited exceptions in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 and the Courts: If an outbreak warrants a court closure, information will be posted on this page and on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Docket Cancellations
Supreme Court cancels March 18-20 oral arguments
Supreme Court restricts court proceedings March 16-April 10 to observe social distancing
Judicial Branch Plan
The Judicial Branch is preparing for a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky. We’re closely monitoring the situation through the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Should the threat escalate, the state court system will follow the lead of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Executive and Legislative branches in determining the threshold for closures.
What If You’re Sick and Due in Court?
If you are scheduled to appear in court and are too sick to appear, what you need to do depends on whether you have an attorney or if you are representing yourself in court.
If you have an attorney. If you are too sick to attend your scheduled court date, rescheduling may be an option provided that the local health department has confirmed COVID-19 cases in your county. Please contact your attorney, who will follow the proper procedures to reschedule your court appearance.
If you’re representing yourself in court. If you are too sick to attend your scheduled court date, rescheduling may be an option provided that the local health department has confirmed COVID-19 cases in your county. Please call the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county in which your case is being handled to explain your situation and seek direction. You can find contact information for all 120 Offices of Circuit Court Clerk here. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk maintains dockets for cases in Circuit Court and District Court.