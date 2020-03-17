Chase ends in accident, officer hurt

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Shepherdsville police officer, a West Virginia man, and a Montana woman are injured in a high-speed pursuit earlier Tuesday.

The Shepherdsville Police Department and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office began to pursue a vehicle after a report of a hit-and-run at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police.



Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers joined in chasing the Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Highway 31W toward Radcliff with speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

Troopers and deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to deploy spike sticks but were unsuccessful. The pursuit exited onto Bullion Boulevard before turning south on Veterans Memorial Highway. As the suspect approached Veterans Drive, he attempted to cross the median and struck two Shepherdsville Police cruisers, ending the pursuit.

The driver, 27-year-old Dakota Elliott, of Keyser Mineral, W. Va., and a Shepherdsville police officer were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released. Elliott’s passenger, 31-year-old Danielle Gignac, of Billings, Mont., was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both Elliott and Gignac had several out-of-state warrants and the Shepherdsville Police Department will be handling the charges resulting from the prior hit-and-run and pursuit.