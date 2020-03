LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 76-year-old Laurel County missing since late Sunday night has been found safe.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root made the announcement at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

London and Laurel County authorities had been searching for 76-year-old Shirley Robinette, of Court Road, was last seen on Court Road three miles south of London at about midnight Sunday.