Fayette sheriff starts Operation: Compassion

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Recognizing stores are facing a shortage of food, cleaning supplies and other items, making life even more difficult for some residents, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is starting Operation: Compassion to help meet a need.

“If you need medications, groceries or essential supplies picked up we would love to help,” the department said on its social media accounts.

“We will provide welfare checks for your loved ones who may be shut-in. Need Help? Call 859.252.1771,” the department added.