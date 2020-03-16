Coronavirus causes bars and restaurants to close in person business

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bars and restaurants should all be closed to in person business on the Governor’s orders.

Carryout and delivery are still available.

Business owners say they’re understanding of the Governor’s action, but will be taking a big hit.

Kevin Ritchie owns the Cliffside Diner in Frankfort.

He closed the doors Monday morning and says he expects to be closed for up to two months.

Ritchie says losing money is a real possibility.

“I’m worried now for my employees, how we’re going to try to keep them working and get enough business to keep them on the pay roll,” said Kevin Ritchie, Cliffside Diner Owner.

Ritchie says he will be offering carryout and for the first time will be adding delivery.

The owner at Capital Cellars in downtown Frankfort is also worried.

Rachael Peake says food accounts for about 10% of business and the bar accounts for about 30%. She’ll have to close both to in store customers.

“We’re looking at a tremendous impact from the bar business. We have regulars who congregate here every single day around 4 o’clock,” said Rachael Peake, Capital Cellars Owner.

She says she normally has weekly wine tasting and other events. Now, it’s all cancelled.

She says she’ll offer carryout for food, but otherwise she’s relying on the retail side for sales.

“I think eventually we’ll be ok,” said Peake.

Both owners say they’re hopeful the community will rally behind them and find a way to keep local restaurants and bars open.

Another local business owner in Lexington is trying to help keep the service industry going.

She’s working on a website where people can easily find out how they can help support Kentucky restaurants.