Catholic Diocese suspends public masses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — All public masses in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington will be suspended as of Tuesday, March 17, until further notice, the Diocese announced Monday.

Funerals will be permitted as long as maximum care is given to assuring the recommended social distancing. Other events should be rescheduled as much as possible, the Diocese said in a message to congregations and Catholic organizations.

Noting “the outcry of the medical community and wanting to do our part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., communicated this decision to the priests of the diocese.

“Let us pray for our people and our world and be creative in our outreach through social media and other means to continue to make this a meaningful Lent, despite the unusual circumstances,” Bishop Stowe said.

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington covers 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky and has 58 parishes and missions and 15 Catholic schools.