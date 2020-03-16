Bourbon, Fayette County clerk’s offices closing to public, set procedures

BOURBON/FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County and Fayette County Clerk’s offices will close completely to the public on Tuesday morning, March 17, the clerks announced Monday afternoon.

Core staff will continue to support mail, online transactions, and to prepare and conduct the Primary election scheduled for May 19.

“In light of the Governor’s decision to begin closing non-essential services, we will be closing to the public starting Tuesday,” said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. “I am acutely aware that this decision will inconvenience a lot of people, so I do not make this decision lightly. I also believe that we all need to make a large investment in social distancing to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19. To do any less is simply not an option.”

“We will continue to answer mail, online transactions and prepare for the Primary Election on May 19. But we must distance ourselves to protect the public and all concerned so we help limit the the spread of the virus,” added Bourbon County Clerk Richard Eads.

IN FAYETTE COUNTY

Automobile Registration and Titling

The public has two options for renewal of their vehicle registration. First, online renewal is available for most vehicles at drive.ky.gov.

Second, registration renewals may be mailed to:

Fayette County Clerk, 162 E. Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Mail-in renewals should include the prior year registration receipt, proof of insurance, and payment. Online renewal instructions are included at the website listed above.

Vehicle transfers will be suspended until further notice. Individuals that have purchased a vehicle from out of state will need to retain their documents until we can reopen. Individuals selling a Kentucky-titled vehicle to another person will also have to wait until we reopen to complete the transaction.

Elections and Voter Registration

The election staff will continue to prepare for the May 19 Primary election.

Voters may continue to register to vote or update their addresses by submitting a new registration form online at www.govoteky.com until 4 p.m. on April 20. Registrations by mail must be postmarked by April 20th.

Voters who qualify to absentee vote by mail may call the elections department at 859-255-8683 to request an application or they may submit an email request to voters@fayettecountyclerk.com.

Notary Licenses

Notary oath and bonding are suspended until further notice.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage license applications are by appointment only. Please contact our office at (859) 253-3344.

Permanent Records, Real Estate

Document recording may be submitted by mail at the address above.

Copies of Permanent Land Records, Other Records

Copies of records may be obtained by mail using the land records copy request form our website.

IN BOURBON COUNTY

Eads said he and his staff will continue to be working to process registration renewals but that residents should try to renew registrations online at drive.ky.gov, or you mail them into the office to be processed.

In addition, registrations may be dropped off at the Disabled Accessible Door under the front steps on the Kentucky Bank side of the Courthouse, Eads explained. Residents should enclose a phone number, previous registration, proof of insurance and payment.

“If you have multiple registrations, please put them into an envelope so they will not get separated. We will mail them back to you. If you are paying by credit card, give us your phone number so we can call to get the credit card number to process the fees,” he stated.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding in this situation,” Eads concluded.