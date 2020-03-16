Suspect sought in fatal stabbing

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. – A 53-year-old Lee County man is dead and police are searching for the man suspected of stabbing him to death, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 7 troppers from Richmond responded to the call at about 5 a.m. Sunday at a home on Long Branch Road in Lee County.

- Advertisement -

They found 53-year-old James Allen, of Beattyville, stabbed to death.

Investigators are searching for 39-year-old Jason Michael Smith, of Beattyville. Smith is wanted for murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the KSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

Related Article: Lee County voters to decide whether to allow alcohol sales

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Beattyville Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County EMS and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.