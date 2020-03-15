West Sixth cancels events, makes changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Lexington-based brewery West Sixth announced Sunday afternoon it is closing its tap rooms and resetting events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will be temporarily closing all West Sixth Taprooms until it is safe to reopen. We are also planning to reschedule all events in the near term — including our Brew Off, West Sixth Birthday, Farm Opening, and Nulu Opening,” the company said in a statement.

“We are also implementing drastic changes to our production schedule in order to allow for those folks to work at a safe distance from each other.

“Know that this decision was a difficult one that weighed heavily on us over the last week. It is not easy to make a decision that will so dramatically affect the lives of all of our employees — but at the end we decided that it was the right choice to make both for their health and the health of the greater Commonwealth,” the company continued.

“Know that while we are closed, we will be taking care of our team in every way possible. We are talking with community partners about ways you can help those folks on our team you know and love — more on that hopefully soon,” it added, urging consumers to still buy the product at area retailers.

“Thank you for all you have done to support us in the past. Together, we’re all going to make it through this. We can’t wait to reopen and celebrate with you when this is all over,” the company concluded.