Keeneland further limits access; Red Mile simulcasting halted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Monday, Kenneland will enforce additional restrictions on access to the track and grounds.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Keeneland announced:

Beginning Monday, March 16, Keeneland will be closed to all non-essential guests and horsemen. Only essential employees, owners, trainers, veterinarians, blacksmiths and stable workers will be allowed entry.

Screening checkpoints will be set up at Gates 1, 2, 3 and at the Rice Road barn entrance to monitor those seeking access to Keeneland. Each checkpoint will require a temperature check. Only those with a temperature less than 100.5 degrees and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 will be granted access. Persons permitted to enter will receive an armband granting access for only that day.

Furthermore, anyone with a business purpose requiring access to Keeneland also will complete screening at a checkpoint.

This process will continue until further notice.

In addition to Keeneland’s General Office, The Keeneland Shop and Keeneland Library are closed until further notice. Simulcasting at Red Mile also is closed until further notice.

Tours, including visits from outside tour companies, are canceled through April 14. The Hiring Center for the Spring Meet has been suspended until further notice.

Keeneland will continue to provide updates on its website at keeneland.com/COVID19.