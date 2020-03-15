Governor warns bar, restaurant closings may be necessary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ohio closed bars and restaurants Sunday to enforce social distancing in response to coronavirus and while Kentucky isn’t at that point yet, it could be if people don’t respond, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Sunday afternoon.

Furthermore, Beshear has tested negative for the virus after a person who was at a large event in Louisville last week tested positive. Beshear was at that same event.

- Advertisement -

He said he will continue to monitor his health and follow all necessary guidelines.

As for the possible mandatory closure of bars and clubs, he said it is not out of the question.

“When you see several hundred people at a bar or restaurant, that is not acceptable,” Beshear said citing reports of large restaurant and bar gatherings during the weekend.

Related Article: Beshear releases jobs plan for veterans

“We all must change our lifestyles in fundamental ways,” Beshear said.

“We must be responsible. If we can’t show responsible practices, I will be forced to do the same. We are not there yet but we can be,” Beshear said, referring to Ohio’s move.

“We are going to get through this. It may be weeks, but we are going to get through this,” he stressed several times.

He called health care workers “heroic” for their efforts.

In addition, of the 16 Kentuckians who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship, 14 will be at home Sunday night and the remaining two will be home Monday.

He said it had taken too long and he and other state officials finally insisted the state be able to get the people back to the state.

The state now has 20 total cases, meaning two more since Saturday night’s last update.

One of the new ones is in Clark County. The other new case is from Jefferson County.

The one person from Nelson County who had to be forced to isolate himself under police guard has been contacting media complaining about his treatment.

The governor said regardless of the circumstances, the person knew they tested positive and had to self-isolate and acted irresponsibly by not doing so. He cited a variety of state statutes at his disposal to isolate the person and the facts of the case currently are under seal.

The patient who the governor said Saturday night might not survive still is in bad shape and is not expected to live. In that case, other health factors also play a role, the governor said.

The case of The governor reminded the public of the coronavirus hotline which is 800-722-5725.

The price-gouging hotline is 888-432-9257.

The governor also urged people not to over-hoard by purchasing months of supplies.

“Remember, other people need items, too,” he said.

“Fear can cause more harm than the disease itself,” he continued.

He also said he expects Red Mile to close its betting for slots and other betting.

Mental health tips include taking walks, do activities with the family, stay active, don’t be consumed by the illness.

The breakdown by age and sex of each case in the state is:

27-year-old Harrison County woman who no longer has the illness;

HARRISON COUNTY

67-year-old female

68-year-old male

54-year-old female

60-year-old male

51-year-old male

FAYETTE COUNTY

40-year-old male

46-year-old male

31-year-old female

47-year-old male

31-year-old male

JEFFERSON COUNTY

69-year-old male

68-year-old female

80-year-old female

73-year-old female

67-year-old female

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

56-year-old male

BOURBON COUNTY

66-year-old male

NELSON COUNTY

53-year-old male

CLARK COUNTY

49-year-old male