Congressman Yarmuth quarantines after coronavirus exposure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat who represents the Third congressional district, is self-quarantining after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus, the congressman announced Sunday afternoon.

“Late yesterday, I was informed that, one week ago, I was in the presence of an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. This individual displayed no obvious symptoms at the time of our contact. Upon learning this, and after consult with my doctor, I made the decision to stay at home and will self-quarantine for the remainder of this week’s District Work Period,” the 72-year-old Yarmuth said in a statement.

“I have been tested and am awaiting results. As I telework from home this week, I will continue to stay in touch with Federal, State, and local officials as we all work to combat this pandemic. I continue to urge all members of the public to practice social distancing and follow all Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidelines to keep yourselves, your families, and others safe,” the congressman concluded.

Yarmuth, who is in his seventh term, is chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Born and raised in Louisville, Yarmuth graduated from Atherton High School and Yale University. He and his wife, Cathy, have one son, Aaron, who is owner and editor of LEO Weekly.