One patient won’t isolate, under forced guard: Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is up to 16 cases of the coronavirus, including a new one from Bourbon County and a 53-year-old Nelson County man who has refused to self-isolate and police are having to guard his home to make sure he doesn’t leave.

“We had the first instance of an individual who has refused to self-isolate. We have taken the steps to force an isolation that will be in their home. This is a Nelson County resident that has tested positive, left against medical advice, refused to self-quarantine. We have worked with the county judges and others,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press briefing Saturday afternoon.

“It was a step I hoped I never had to take, but we can’t allow one person who we know has this virus to refuse to protect their neighbors.”

While the governor put the number at 16 cases, he also clarified that because of the different reporting mechanisms, the number could possibly be 15.

“While we believe there is 16, and we want to make sure that we’re not holding any number back, it is possible that that number is 15,” Beshear said.

The cases include six in Harrison County, four in Jefferson County, three in Fayette County, and one each in Bourbon, Montgomery and Nelson.

One case is the best news in the state, the governor said, referring to a 27-year-old Harrison County woman who no longer has the disease and has been released from the hospital.

The other cases include:

The individuals involved include:

40-year-old male in Fayette County

69-year-old male in Jefferson County

67-year-old female in Harrison County

68-year-old male in Harrison County

46-year-old male in Fayette County

54-year-old female in Harrison County

60-year-old male in Harrison County

51-year-old male in Harrison County

31-year-old female in Fayette County

66-year-old male in Bourbon County

68-year-old female from Jefferson County

80-year-old female from Jefferson County

53-year-old male from Nelson County

56-year-old male from Montgomery County

One of the patients is not doing well and may not live, the governor said.

“We are praying for and thinking of” that patient, Beshear said. “The expectation is that patient won’t make it…multiple factors have led to that outcome.”

He expects results Saturday night from the state lab on 31 more tests.

Among other steps, the state has asked hospitals to stop all elective procedures. He’s also asking day care centers to develop plans to be able to close within 72 hours if necessary.

“We have to do what it takes. I don’t want to be the governor who waits two weeks too late to take some of those steps,” Beshear said of the possibility of closing day care centers.

All of the state’s schools are closed for at least two weeks.