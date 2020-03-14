Some celebrating St. Patrick’s Day despite social distancing recommendation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The weather may be gloomy and social distancing is recommended, but that didn’t stop some from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Lexington.

Although this year’s parade was cancelled due to precautions against the coronavirus, it’s not hard to find people in the holiday spirit at McCarthy’s Irish Bar, and even big green beers.

Employee Nick Shinners says those 21 and older who may be sad about the last minute cancellation can definitely find that same excitement at McCarthy’s.

“If ya drink a couple beers and hop into the conga line, it’s basically like being in a parade,” says Shinners. “St. Patrick’s Day is always pretty good here and we want people to come out and have fun, but we also want everybody who comes here pretty regularly to be safe.”

Shinners says McCarthy’s hasn’t seen a big dip in the number of customers, though the bar is cleaning and sanitizing more frequently.