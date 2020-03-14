3 YMCA centers offer child care for health care workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several YMCA locations have closed and transitioned into working with the UKHC and St. Joseph to provide emergency school-age child care for nurses, doctors and other health care professionals who are working during the coronavirus outbreak.

These Y locations focusing exclusively on offering school aged childcare for UKHC and St.

Joseph healthcare workers are C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, Whitaker Family YMCA in Hamburg and North Lexington Family YMCA.

The downtown Lexington High Street

YMCA and both Frankfort locations continue to operate under regular business hours. Operations at

these locations include wellness centers, gymnasiums, and pools.

All group fitness, senior and aquatic classes, and participant programming such as youth sports remain

suspended until further notice.

“For a while, our focus will be on supporting our community’s critical response teams. You can help us by

continuing to support the Y. We hope this disruption is short and we can all get back to normal soon. In the

meantime, let’s work together to support friends, colleagues, and neighbors so that our community comes

through this crisis stronger than ever,” said Paula Anderson, chief operating officer.