Two die in Bell County accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 119 in the Page community of Bell County has claimed two lives Friday morning, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m. near the Tint Shop.

- Advertisement -

As of 9:15 a.m., the road remains blocked, while the sheriff’s department and Kentucky State Police investigate. Traffic is being rerouted through Laurel Hill.

Bell County is located on the Tennessee state line in far southeastern Kentucky.

No other details have been released.