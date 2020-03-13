New coronavirus case in Montgomery County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new case of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Montgomery County, according to a report in the Mt. Sterling Advocate, which cites a confirmed result from Labcorp.

The patient is being isolated according to recommend protocol.

The case brings to 12 in the state and the first one outside of Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled for his normal afternoon update on the virus at 5 p.m. today.

Friday morning, with the number of confirmed cases rising, Beshear recommended closing the state’s 135 senior citizens centers and implement8ing alternative meal programs to make sure that population continues to get critical services.

The announcement came during the governor’s regular morning update on the virus.

He said the decision is designed to best protect the age groups most-vulnerable to the coronavirus. At the same time, those agencies are implementing plans such as home deliveries, drive-through meal pickups and other alternatives so that valuable service continues.

“We are going to do everything we can to either deliver them at home to these seniors who rely on them or through drive-through meals at senior centers,” the governor said.

The announcement comes as the Lexington YMCA suspends its services for senior adults.

In its statement, the YMCA said, “To ensure the safety and health of our members and program participants, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has made the difficult decision to suspend all senior programming at each of our six locations in Lexington and Frankfort. This is in alignment with actions being taken by the city of Lexington and on the advice of state and local health officials.”

For the YMCA, the suspended programs include Enhance fitness classes, Silver Sneakers classes, senior water fitness classes and senior activities. The agency also is suspending programs that support individuals with underlying health conditions such as Livestrong, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Support, and Diabetes Prevention.

The programs will return when state and local health officials indicate it is safe, the YMCA said in a statement.

YMCA facilities remain open and group exercise classes continue.

“However, we are closely monitoring the situation and will make operational adjustments as needed,” the YMCA statement read.

Beshear said he would use the state of emergency he declared last week to make sure services are funded so they can continue.

“We will do whatever it takes,” he said.