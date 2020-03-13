Secretariat birthday bash postponed

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretariat’s 50th anniversary birthday bash planned next month in Paris and Bourbon County has been postponed until October in response to concerns created by COVID-19.

Organizers made the decision Friday, recognizing the inaugural event to kick off the Legends of Bourbon County would be better in the fall.

“It is the right decision, as difficult as it is, it really is when you consider the safety and health of thousands of people. We will continue planning and be ready when seven months from now when the coronavirus is behind us,” said Paris Chamber Director Lauren Biddle.

The board just made the final choice to postpone the festival until October 2020 due to the threat of COVID-19.

The four-day music and arts festival to pay tribute to the legendary thoroughbred Secretariat, who trained at Claiborne Farm and is buried there, was planned for April 16-19.