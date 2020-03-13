Crews clearing sporadic road closures, flooding

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Storms that washed across eastern Kentucky Thursday night and early Friday morning meant extra work for electric utilities and road crews in parts of the state.

Crews still are working to clear downtown power lines, trees, mud and rock along Chloe Road — Highway 1460 — at Vanover Lane in Pike County in far eastern Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

Crews from AEP Kentucky Power along with state road crews are working to clear the blockage but it may take much of the day, especially since the hillside remains unstable, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 Facebook page.



If that isn’t enough, Pike County has experienced localized street and bridge flooding in the Belfry community along Highway 199 and other areas.

Although some of the flooding has subsided, officials are urging motorists to use caution driving in flooded areas.