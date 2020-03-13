Confirmed EF-1 tornado near Whitley City

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Severe thunderstorms moved across central and eastern Kentucky Thursday evening sparking off several severe thunderstorms warnings.
A supercell thunderstorm tracked across McCreary county around 10pm. According to the National Weather Service out of Jackson Kentucky a survey team found intermittent tornado damage along the entire path.
According to the NWS, several homes were damaged and trees snapped off just north of Whitley City.
The tornado was rated as a EF-1 tornado with peak wind of 100 mph and a max width of 175 yards.
Enhanced Fujita Scale:
EF-0 = 65 to 85 MPH
EF-1 = 86 to 110 MPH
EF-2 = 110 to 135 MPH
EF-3 = 136 to 165 MPH
EF-4 = 166 to 200 MPH
EF-5 = 200+ MPH