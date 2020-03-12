LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A venerable name in downtown Lexington is getting a new look.

The Lexington Center Corporation unveiled new logos for Rupp Arena, which now is known as Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, and for the new and expanded $300 million Central Bank Center itself.

- Advertisement -

The new designs are a stylized interpretation of the angular peak, which is the primary focal point of the dramatic exterior contour of the new complex. Featuring Central Bank’s traditional “C”, the new logo employs a simple elegance with a minimalist typeface. The Rupp Arena version of the logo incorporates a distinctive, bold typeface style.

“We are thrilled to unveil a new corporate identity that is a dynamic symbol of the new naming rights partnership. The new logos reflect the longstanding tradition of Central Bank and the iconic history of Rupp Arena,” said Bill Owen, Lexington Center Corporation CEO and president. “It is also an elegant representation of the many upgrades and improvements that have been made to the flagship facility of downtown Lexington and one of the state’s most significant buildings.”

“It has been a privilege contribute to a new piece of the Commonwealth’s history. The logos are symbolic of our intent to advance and enrich the downtown area, while honoring the rich history and tradition that distinguish Lexington as one of Kentucky’s most beloved cities,” added Luther Deaton, Central Bank chairman, president and CEO.

When completed in spring 2022, Central Bank Center will offer 100,000 square feet of exhibition space, a new 25,000-square-foot grand ballroom, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and 50,000 square feet of hospitality space.